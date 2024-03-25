Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 27,537 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.17% of Hilton Worldwide worth $80,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.22. 520,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.93 and its 200-day moving average is $175.49. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.