Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 32,959 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.11% of Starbucks worth $117,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $90.59. 3,311,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

