Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 6,994 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $54,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE KOF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 47,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.20. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.