Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,799 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.54% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $52,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 262,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. 246,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,741. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.29.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

