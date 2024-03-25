Frank Hurst Lin Sells 133,097 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 11.7 %

GCT opened at $26.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.40. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCT. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $9,634,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

