FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF comprises 7.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.35% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS RDVI traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 268,381 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.