FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,226 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November comprises about 1.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 230,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 191,687 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DNOV traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.31. 5,398 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $274.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

