Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.07. 178,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 685,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

