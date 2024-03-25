F&V Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up about 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,975,000 after purchasing an additional 931,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 225,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CAG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,639. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.