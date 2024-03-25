F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 4.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.24. 5,478,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,270. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

