F&V Capital Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 874,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.00. 7,956,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,369,562. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

