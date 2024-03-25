F&V Capital Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,445 shares during the period. Mueller Industries makes up approximately 2.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Mueller Industries worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $5,135,151 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.19. 357,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $54.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

