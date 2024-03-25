F&V Capital Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 2.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after buying an additional 1,925,722 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

