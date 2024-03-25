F&V Capital Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 405.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 60.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 99.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Mplx Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,432. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.