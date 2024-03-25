Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.74

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 98049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GAU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$461.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3644647 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652 over the last 90 days. 26.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Further Reading

