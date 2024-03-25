Garda Property Group Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Garda Property Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 18.03.
About Garda Property Group
