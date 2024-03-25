GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Hits $842.01 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00012425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $842.01 million and $13.32 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007624 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00015785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,246.38 or 1.00009630 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.56 or 0.00155980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,480,476 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,478,581.13676462 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.06500103 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $13,588,845.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

