GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. GDS has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Barclays PLC grew its position in GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.