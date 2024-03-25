General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.10 on Friday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

