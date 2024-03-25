General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $70.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in General Mills by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

