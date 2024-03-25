General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Mizuho

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,380,691. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

