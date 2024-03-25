Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.61. 844,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

