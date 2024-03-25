Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Gibraltar Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $80.37 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
