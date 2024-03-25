Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $80.37 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

