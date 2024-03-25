GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 3% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $27.71. 1,040,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,145,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.40.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,574.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

