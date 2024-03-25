Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.49

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 1272594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after acquiring an additional 969,863 shares during the period.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

