Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

