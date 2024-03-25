Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Goldex Resources Co. (CVE:GDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Goldex Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 803.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Goldex Resources

Goldex Resources Corporation acquires and explores gold properties in Canada and Guatemala. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America. Goldex Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

