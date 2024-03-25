Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.59

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 2324484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Momentum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

