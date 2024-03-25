Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

LON:GSF traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 62.30 ($0.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,318. The stock has a market cap of £308.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.42. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.60 ($1.33).

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

