Graeme P. Rein Purchases 4,131 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

ISDR stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 2,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,861. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.