Graeme P. Rein Purchases 4,131 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
ISDR stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 2,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,861. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.88.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
