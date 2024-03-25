Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on April 15th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

GRP.U stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. 2,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

