Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Stories

