Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,002 shares.The stock last traded at $32.25 and had previously closed at $32.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

