Guess? (NYSE:GES) PT Raised to $29.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:GES opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

