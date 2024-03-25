Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.00

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.80), with a volume of 29332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.45 ($0.83).

Gusbourne Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £38.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,625.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

