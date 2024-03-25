H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT Raised to $45.00

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTHT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 355,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,141. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. H World Group has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

