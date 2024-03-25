H World Group’s (HTHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

HTHT opened at $37.80 on Friday. H World Group has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

