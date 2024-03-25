Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.27

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $60.07, with a volume of 24498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial cut Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $767.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 14,066.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

