HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock.
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
Shares of VZLA opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.68.
Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
