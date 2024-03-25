HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of VZLA opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

About Vizsla Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 897,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 864,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

