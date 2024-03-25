Head-To-Head Analysis: Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) vs. SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Winmark has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Winmark alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Winmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A SIGNA Sports United 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Winmark and SIGNA Sports United, as provided by MarketBeat.

SIGNA Sports United has a consensus price target of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 1,927.75%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than Winmark.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 48.27% -83.98% 93.48% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Winmark and SIGNA Sports United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $83.24 million 14.59 $40.18 million $11.03 31.45 SIGNA Sports United $1.06 billion 0.03 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

Winmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SIGNA Sports United.

Summary

Winmark beats SIGNA Sports United on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SIGNA Sports United

(Get Free Report)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.