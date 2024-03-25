Head-To-Head Contrast: Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smith Douglas Homes and Tri Pointe Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 Tri Pointe Homes 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus target price of $27.70, indicating a potential downside of 9.92%. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus target price of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Tri Pointe Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes 9.37% 11.75% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Tri Pointe Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $925.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes $3.67 billion 0.96 $343.70 million $3.45 10.65

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

