Head-To-Head Review: Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) vs. Its Rivals

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) is one of 376 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Freehold Royalties to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Freehold Royalties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freehold Royalties N/A N/A N/A Freehold Royalties Competitors 171.73% -0.69% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freehold Royalties and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freehold Royalties N/A N/A 10.64 Freehold Royalties Competitors $721.88 million $125.51 million -50.85

Dividends

Freehold Royalties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freehold Royalties. Freehold Royalties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Freehold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Freehold Royalties pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.8% and pay out 91.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freehold Royalties 0 0 0 0 N/A Freehold Royalties Competitors 655 4223 7924 302 2.60

Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential downside of 33.49%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Freehold Royalties’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freehold Royalties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Freehold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freehold Royalties peers beat Freehold Royalties on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

