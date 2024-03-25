Head-To-Head Survey: NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Complete Solaria N/A -1.11% -4.20%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Complete Solaria N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Complete Solaria has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 850.87%. Given Complete Solaria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

Complete Solaria beats NeoMagic on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

