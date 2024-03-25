Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $457.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.30. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

