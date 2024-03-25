Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 335,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 74,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $457.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.30. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

