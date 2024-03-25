HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $95.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.55.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of HQY opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,643 shares of company stock worth $592,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

