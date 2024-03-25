Hedera Price Down 0.6% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and approximately $48.33 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00085724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00025854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.743603 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11184588 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $45,673,028.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.