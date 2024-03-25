HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get HEICO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HEICO

HEICO Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $193.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.32. HEICO has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. HEICO’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.