Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henry Boot Price Performance
BOOT traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 182.50 ($2.32). 332,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,348. Henry Boot has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of £244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.67, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.33.
Henry Boot Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Boot
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.