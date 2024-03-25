Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BOOT traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 182.50 ($2.32). 332,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,348. Henry Boot has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of £244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.67, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.33.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

