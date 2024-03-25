Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $904.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

